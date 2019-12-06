Yobe governor swears in 20 commissioners, special advisers

Governor MaiMala Buni of Yobe on Friday sworn in 20 commissioners and special advisers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Buni urged them to strive hard to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

“The enthusiasm with which the swearing-in of the commissioners and special advisers was received by the public today has confirmed how hopeful our people are about the promise of our future,” he said.

Some of the commissioners were Mr Sale Samanja, Ministry of Justice, Dr Mairo Amshi, Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources and Prof. Muhammed Munkaila, Ministry for Higher Education.

Others included Dr Sani Idriss, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammed Gana, Ministry of Health and Human Resources and Mr Umaru Wakil, Ministry of Works.(NAN)