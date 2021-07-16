Yobe Government, farmers pray for steady rainfall

The Yobe Government on Friday organized a special prayer in Damaturu for steady rainfall, especially in northern part of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Yobe North, comprising Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Geidam, Yunusari and Yusufari is currently experiencing delay in rainfall, which usually begins in June.

The delay became a matter of concern to residents, especially farmers who are yet to plant their crops or battling with pests on their farms as a result of lack of rainfall.

NAN, however, reports that Gujiba, Gashua, Nguru and Karasuwa have recorded days of incessant rains that razed several buildings and displaced over 100 residents.

Speaking after leading the two raka’at prayer, the Eid Imam of Damaturu Emirate, Sheikh Goni Gadirima, charged the congregation to repent from committing sins.

He expressed optimism that if the people repent, the Almighty Allah would forgive them and shower his mercies and blessings upon them in all their needs and wants.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana and the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi 11 were among the dignitaries in attendance.(NAN)

