Yobe Gov. swears-in Grand Khadi, 2 female High Court judges, Khadis

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has sworn in an Acting Grand Khadi, Babagana Mahadi, two High Court Judges and two Khadis of Shari’a Courts, on Saturday, in Damaturu, the state capital.

The governor described the event as an important milestone in repositioning the judiciary and promoting speedy dispensation of justice in the state, saying that the appointments were strictly on merit.

“The appointment of their lordships, the Acting Grand Khadi, the high Court judges and Khadis of Sharia Courts were strictly done on merits and in conformity with the powers conferred on me.

These, he said were in accordance to the Section 174 Sub Section Two, Section 27 Sub Section 2 and Section 276 Sub Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”, he said.

Others sworn in were the two female High Court judges, Hadiza Musa and Amina Shehu, alongside two Khadis of the Sharia Court, Khadi Bashir Inuwa and Khadi Abba kime.

Buni called on the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed on them, stressing: “As we celebrate your appointments, let me quickly remind you that so much is expected from you to justify these appointments.

“ This should be done by performing your duties transparently and in fairness to all persons, irrespective of political, economic, religious or ethnic differences, for the judiciary to truly remain the last hope of the common man.”, Buni said. (NAN)