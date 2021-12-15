Yobe Gov., others bag honorary doctorate degrees

The Governor of Yobe State, Mr Mai Mala-Buni and other prominent personalities have been conferred with honorary doctorate degrees and award of excellence by the American Heritage University of Southern California in Abuja.

The President, Global Scholarship Trust, Dr John Adeniyi, said that the awardees reflected the core values of the university, while also preparing them to become assets to the community and be socially responsible and productive members of the society.

“They also reflect the mission of the university which is to provide higher education to a culturally diverse community of adult learners and prepare them with critical perspectives and contemporary skills.

“According to him, the Global Scholarship Trust on its part has been able to transform the lives of many youths as beneficiaries of its Scholarship Scheme ranging from fully funded to limited support or tuition waiver.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Health Sciences and Technology in Nigeria, Dr Johnson Ojo, said that there was an urgent need to review the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) law to accommodate all tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs an education system that acknowledges both public and private providers, including an accountability mechanism to strengthen service delivery among stakeholders.

Ojo, who delivered a lecture on “Education Financing for Global Equity and Inclusion’’, described Nigeria as one of the most inoperative countries with regards to giving special fund to institutions.

He stressed that colleges of health sciences and private universities should also be beneficiaries of TETFund interventions and education should be all-inclusive regardless of status or background.

“The TETFUND act is currently not all-inclusive; it was designed to accommodate public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education owned by the government.

“Both Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikwe fought for Nigeria’s independence but it is not only their children that are enjoying the freedom today.

“Therefore, TETFUND act should be reviewed in favour of all tertiary institutions and private institutions in the country likewise; everyone is expected to enjoy the benefits of the government equitably.

“We should abort any fears that extending such gesture to private institutions may lead to abuse of the process but allow regulatory agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC) to serve as watchdog and check for such abuses,’’ he added

On her part, Founder, Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, Amb. Saratu Abdullahi, an Awardee said that the award had encouraged her to keep up with the good work and give her best quota and contribution to the advancement of humanity.

“It’s a form of encouragement to keep doing what i am doing,humanity is the only thing that we have, I want to call on well meaning Nigerians to join the push for humanity.

“I want to take out this opportunity to say a big thank you to Mr Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, who has made our work as Non-Governmental Organisations very easy.

“There are still a lot of awaiting trials in prison, it takes a lot of courage to do what am doing, women should pick up courage,be confident and do take on these responsibilities to better humanity,” she added(NAN)

