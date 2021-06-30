Yobe ex-councilors appoint Buratai patron

The of ex-Councilors of Nigeria, Yobe , has appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin, rtd Lt.-Gen. Tukur , as its patron.

The Chairman of the , Mr Abdulganiyu Mohammed, said in a statement in Abuja.

Mohammed said , who was in Damaturu for a private visit had accepted the appointment.

He said the honour was to appreciate the ex-chief of army staff for his contribution toward peace and development in the state while in service.

Mohammed noted the former army chief set many strategic military units and institutions in the northeast which curb terrorist activities.

He congratulated for his well-deserved appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Buratai commended members of the for their continued commitment to peace and development in the state.

He noted as grassroots people, councilors strategic roles to play in supporting federal and state governments toward fostering peace and security in the country.  (NAN)

