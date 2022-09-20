Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects



By Nabilu Balarabe

The Yobe government on Tuesday says it will utilise N10.8 billion of the N18 billion refund received from the Federal Government on road construction projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recent N18 billion refund covers payment of five major roads constructed by the state on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Umar Dudaye stated this during the ministerial briefing organised by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said that N10.8 billion, representing 60 per cent of the refund would be spent on road construction to enhance transportation and ease movement of goods and services in the state.

Dudaye said the ministry had completed 15 road and drain projects, covering about 50 kilometres across nine local government areas from 2019 to 2022.

The commissioner, however, said five other roads covering about 90km were under construction.

The commissioner listed the roads to include 30km Bulanguwa-Kumagannam, 18km Danchuwa-Garin Bingel and 5.7km NTA Potiskum-Gujba.

Others were four Kilometre Buni Yadi road, 3.7km Nguru township road, 2.7 km Potiskum township road, 2.5km Obasanjo-Mallamatari-Gujba road, 2.5km Jaji-Maji township road, among others.

Dudaye said two pedestrian bridges had been completed at Damaturu Modern Market and Damaturu Cattle Market, while three others were under construction at Nguru, Gashua and Potiskum markets.

The commissioner said the ministry had renovated the partly damaged Katarko bridge, adding that it would rehabilite Kaliyari and Jajere roads damaged by flood. (NAN)

