Yobe completes 250-bed maternal, child health complex

By Nabilu Balarabe

Yobe Government has announced the completion of the 250-bed Maternal, New born and Child Health Care Complex in Damaturu, three months ahead of its completion deadline.

The project, completed at the cost of over N1.6 billion, is sited within the premises of Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

Mamman Mohammed, Director-General (DG), Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, said this in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The DG said the one storey building of seven blocks was completed ahead of the December target.

He said the complex was initiated in 2020 to curb unacceptable rate of maternal, new-born and under-five-child mortality rate in the state.

“It is a dream come true,” he said, adding that the complex has gynaecology and obstetric clinics, emergencies and admission units, operating theatres, paediatrics ward, labour, delivery and special baby care units, among others.

He added that the complex had adequate spaces that were patient-friendly, in line with global best practice in modern health care services.

Mamman said that the facility would adequately and satisfactorily take care of expectant and nursing mothers and babies, as well as children.

The DG also said that the state had constructed a 150-bed capacity isolation center with state-of-the-art public health laboratory at the hospital.

He said a 32-block house for medical officers had been completed at the hospital, adding that all the projects would soon be inaugurated.(NAN)

