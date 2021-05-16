Yobe Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Gomna on Saturday commended Gov. Mai Mala-Buni for granting 85% financial autonomy to the state Judiciary.

Gomna made the commendation in Damaturu when he led High and Sharia Court judges to pay sallah homage to the governor.

He said judicial workers in the state only joined the ongoing strike of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria in solidarity with their colleagues across the nation.

“If state judiciary were to decide individually here in Yobe state, there is no reason going on strike,” Gomna said.

The CJ expressed confidence that the governor would meet all other important demands of the judiciary in the state.

Responding, Buni expressed appreciation over the cordial working relationship between the executive and the judiciary in the state.

He, however called on the judiciary to consider Nigerians who are victims of the current industrial action.

The governor advised that something should be done to end the strike which had paralised judicial activities in the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

