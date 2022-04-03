Yobe building collapse: Buni condoles with victims’ families

By Ahmed Abba

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has commiserated with the families of victims of a collapsed mosque in Machina, Machina Local Government Area of the state.

Buni, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, described the incident as unfortunate and shocking while paying condolence visit on Sunday in Machina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mosque which has been under construction for about four years, collapsed on March 31, killing four persons while 30 others sustained various degree of injuries.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, Buni expressed government readiness to support the community towards successful completion of the project.

Also speaking, Shiek Khalifa Fatihu explained that the project designed with a mosque and an Isalmic Centre, was initiated by him with the support from the people of the community in memory of ‘Sheik Mohammad Gibirima’, his late father.

Fatihu commended the Yobe government for its concern and emphathy.

He pleaded to continue to pray for peace and progress of the state and the country at large. (NAN)

