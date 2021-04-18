Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and those of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima said in a statement that the informant who was identified as Modu Ari was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Bridge.

On interrogation, he confessed to have revealed troops’ movements and position to the his Boko Haram collaborators. Investigation is however ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

The unfortunate sabotage of troops movement by Ari and his accomplices, according to the army spokesman, made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol. Though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, own troops suffered some casualties.

In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible.

He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.

The COAS also admonished citizens to as a matter of patriotic duty, avail the troops of credible and timely information that will help them flush out the adversaries.

