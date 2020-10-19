Yobe begins construction of N2.6b Nguru Modern Market

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Monday flagged off the construction of the N2.6 billion Nguru Modern Market, as part of government drive to enhance trade and commerce in the state.

The governor on the occasion said N290 million had been approved for compensation to owners of structures demolished for the project.

“The driving process to make agriculture profitable can be achieved when we have a competitive market with traders coming from different states and neighboring countries.

“With this, farmers will have more value for their produce and that will impact positively on our economy,” the governor said.

He said that after following due process, ADAF BML NIGERIA LTD won the contract, which was expected to be completed within 12 months.