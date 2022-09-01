Yobe bags 2022 immunisation performance award

By Ahmed Abba

Dr Muhammed Gana, the Yobe Commissioner for Health and Human Services said it had emerged the 2022 most improved state in immunisation.

Gana disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the state’s health sector achievements on Thursday in Damaturu.

“It is in light of the giant strides made by the state in improving its immunisation coverage that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency presented an award to Gov. Mai Mala Buni,” he said.

The commissioner added that the award was presented by Boss Mustafa, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria during the Africa vaccination week, on Friday.

He said the percentage of children who received their Pentavalent-3 vaccine increased from nine per cent in 2015 to 65 per cent in 2022.

He said the state recorded 87 per cent improvement for fully immunised children from six per cent in 2017 to 49 per cent in 2022.

Gana said the state recorded a 70 per cent increase in skilled birth delivery, from six per cent to 49 per cent and a 77 per cent increase in use of modern contraceptives, from four per cent to 18 per cent.

The commissioner said fourth visit ANC coverage also increased from 27 per cent to 53 per cent, neonatal mortality rate reduced to 10 per cent. (NAN)

