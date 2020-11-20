Yobe approves N73.8m for reactivation of fertiliser plant 

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has approved N73.8 million, for reactivation of the state fertiliser blending plant in Gujiba.

The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Barma Shettima said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the approval followed the signing of a contract between the government and Basewatch Concept Nigeria Ltd., for the resuscitation of the plant on Nov. 18, in Damaturu.

Shettima said reviving the plant would help create jobs for youths in the state as well as save billions of naira expended on fertiliser importation annually.

“The company is capable of producing fertiliser at affordable rate to meet the demands of our farmers and those in other states.