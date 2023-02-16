Yobe APC raises N2.2bn as campaign fund

By Ahmed Abba

The  All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Yobe State says it has realised N2.2 billion during  the party’s fund raising dinner  in Damaturu.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed,  Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, who announced this, said  the amount was realised on the spot as pledges on Wednesday.

According to him, hundreds of well wishers, friends and associates of Gov Mai Mala Buni, made  generous and  kind donations  to support the reelection bid of  Buni for the second term.

The Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa, said the essence of raising funds was to ensure smooth and hitch free electioneering process without experiencing  financial setback.

He said they  had every reason to make contributions towards  bringing  back the Gov  Buni and his deputy  back to office in the forthcoming elections, especially considering their performance in the last four years.

Earlier the  Campaign Council Chairman,  Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, tasked party loyalists to donate generously to the mission, saying Gov Buni deserved a second term  as he proved to be up and doing, considering the positive impacts.

He said the governor had provided infrastructure, security, education, health and youth empowerment, hence the need to support him to enable him to consolidate on the earlier gains recorded. .

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the fund would be utilised to fund the campaign activities of all candidates contesting for elective positions on the platform of the party. (NAN)