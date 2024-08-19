Yobe AFAN warns members against selling agric empowerment equipment

By Nabilu Balarabe

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Yobe Chapter, has warned its members against selling agriculture empowerment equipment, donated by the state government.

Alhaji Usman Ngari, the state AFAN chairman, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

NAN recalls that the state government recently distributed various mini and heavy farm machinery free to 5,340 farmers under its Agricultural Empowerment Programme.

The objective of the programme was to enhance agriculture productivity, ensure food security and stimulate economic growth.

According to Ngari, any member found involved in selling or diverting the equipment would be sanctioned.

“ It is a fact that the state government already has the profiles, including BVN, of all beneficiaries and had warned that it would prosecute farmers and their accomplices, who sell or divert these equipment.

“ At our own level, we will also sanction anyone involved in this act of sabotage to government’s efforts toward agricultural development of our dear state,” he said.

The chairman charged the beneficiaries to allow other farmers in their areas to use the equipment so that many farmers would benefit from the scheme.

“ 30 farmers from each of the 178 wards of the state were given farm inputs and several equipment under the programme.

“ The expectation is that those, who are lucky to get the equipment will share them with other farmers so that the laudable scheme can touch the lives of many people,” Ngari said.

The chairman thanked Gov Mai Mala -Buni for initiating the programme, which, he said, would make agriculture more attractive, profitable and efficient.(www.nannews.ng)(NAN)