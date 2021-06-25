Yobe acquires 6,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines, begins free vaccinations – official

Dr Idriss Madaki, Manager, Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme, on Friday said the project had acquired over 6,000 doses of vaccines for a free mass anti-rabies vaccination programme in the state.

Disclosing this at the official launch of the vaccination in Damaturu, Madaki also thanked the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and other stakeholders for their support in acquiring the vaccines.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Yobe State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Mairo Ahmed Amshi, said the vaccination would curtail the spread of the disease among animals.

She identified rabies as a known nervous zoonotic disease affecting animals, especially pets such as dogs, cats, among others.

Amshi used the occasion to advise individuals, corporate bodies, security agencies, hunters and herdsmen, to avail their pets of the free vaccination, while warning that as a zoonotic disease, rabies could be transmitted to humans who made contact with infected animals. (NAN)

