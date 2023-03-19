Yobe 2023: Buni appeals for opposition’s support

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe Gov. Mai Mala Buni has called on the opposition to team up with him and work for the growth of the state.

Buni made the appeal shortly after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him governor-elect on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“This is the victory for everyone, not for me alone.

“I expect everyone to join hand with us and move the state forward,” the re-elected governor urged.

He said the victory was encouraging and a clear testimony of his administration‘s outstanding performance in the state.

“It is a vote of confidence on me by the people of the state and this will encourage me to do more,” Buni added.

The governor thanked the electorate for the confidence reposed in him by coming out enmasse to re-elect him for the second term. (NAN)