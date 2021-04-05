The bi-partisan outpouring of grief following the death of the late Afenifere activist, Yinka Odumakin shows that Nigerian elite can and must find common ground to transform Nigeria and Africa for the better!

A foremost labour leader Comrade Issa Aremu made this observation in his condolence message to the family of the late human rights activist.

Aremu who is also the 2019 Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State said Nigerians “need solidarity and cooperation alive as much as at death to bannish poverty and underdevelopment”.

The best tribute to Yinka Odumakin would be a new narrative for peace and justice for all, inclusion and partnership for a progressive Africa, he said.

According to him, the passage of Yinka Odumakin on the eve of Easter “is a reminder of the received wisdom; It is not how long but how well! Yinka lived well in a relatively short time on earth”.

He observed that common to Yinka the students activist, human rights pro-democracy activist and Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group partisan was the commitment to uplift and add value to humanity! “Yinka in fullest of time Out of relative obscurity discovered the mission of his generation and commendably stood for justice, democracy and inclusion! He was far from being perfect but all attest to the fact that he did not betray his generation in relative opacity”!

He volunteered and was truly counted on the side of nation building.

Comrade Aremu prayed that God will comfort and strengthen his widow and comrade Joe-Odumakin, to continue where Yinka stopped

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

