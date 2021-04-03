Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the late Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as a nationalist who gave his all to Nigeria.



In a statement by the state Commissiner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said Odumakin was a true nationalist who placed Yoruba race on a pedestal of honour and high regards.



“His roles in the enthronement of popular democracy as well as his fiery advocacy for the rule of law remain undoubtedly legendary.



“We recall his fiery beginning in the struggle as the Publicity Secretary of Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union where he discharged his duties creditably.



“He represented a memorable era having participated actively in the passion and action for a better Nigeria in his lifetime. Those left behind will find great inspiration in Yinka’s legacies to continue with the struggle.



“To his immediate family,Yinka created an irreplaceable vacuum; he indeed left an open wound of scary spots for his colleagues with whom shared moments were always with eyes on a united Nigeria of Justice for all.



“Even those who had reasons to disagree with Yinka on issues will feel the absence of intellectual engagements. Countless losses, indeed.



“Along the trajectory of the path to service, Yinka defied his age, incurably in quest for knowledge and more wisdom from older generations to enrich and equip himself. The entire Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.



“Notwithstanding the pains, ours is to pray that our departed brother, colleague and associate finds comfort in the bosom of his creator until the resurrection day,”Akeredolu said.



The governor expressed his deep and heartfelt condolences to Yinka’s wife, Joe, family, friends, associates and acquaintances over this untimely death. This is a personal loss.(NAN)

