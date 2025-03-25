Yilwatda Calls for Bold Action, Innovation to Bridge Policy-Practice Gap in Humanitarian Efforts

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has outlined a compelling vision for a more resilient humanitarian future, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between policy and practice to create lasting, life-changing solutions for those affected by crises.



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has outlined a compelling vision for a more resilient humanitarian future, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between policy and practice to create lasting, life-changing solutions for those affected by crises.



Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 National Humanitarian Roundtable Programme in Abuja on Tuesday, Prof. Yilwatda acknowledged the profound responsibility shared by all involved in the humanitarian sector. “We meet at a defining moment in history, where our compassion alone is not enough,” he said. “The world demands bold innovation, resilience, and a relentless commitment to bridging the gap between policy and the lived realities of those we serve.”



The Minister highlighted the challenges facing the humanitarian community, noting that while policies are designed with good intentions, they often lack the agility needed to address the evolving challenges on the ground. “Policies alone do not feed the hungry, shelter the displaced, or restore dignity to the vulnerable. Action does,” Prof. Yilwatda stated, reaffirming the importance of transforming policies into tangible solutions.



He stressed the need for enhanced coordination and real-time data usage to improve the speed and effectiveness of humanitarian responses. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to anticipate crises, mobilize resources, and ensure aid reaches those in need without the bottlenecks of outdated processes. “In Nigeria, we are laying the foundation for a robust humanitarian data management system, ensuring that real-time field insights drive national response strategies,” he revealed.



Prof. Yilwatda also underscored the importance of shifting from traditional funding models to more flexible and adaptive financing mechanisms. “We must create flexible financing mechanisms that allow for rapid disbursement and adaptive responses, ensuring that aid is not stalled by bureaucracy when every second counts,” he explained.



The Minister also called for stronger collaboration among humanitarian actors, urging a shift away from working in silos. “Our strength lies in collaboration, coordination, and shared responsibility,” he said. “No single entity—government, NGO, development/humanitarian partners, or international agency—can do this alone.”



Prof. Yilwatda emphasized the need to empower local communities, noting that resilience is best built from within. “We must shift from aid dependency to local ownership, ensuring that communities have the resources and autonomy to shape their own recovery and future,” he stated.



The Minister also focused on the importance of fostering a culture of trust and transparency. “This gathering is not just about discussion; it is a commitment to an open and honest dialogue between policymakers and those in the field,” he said, underscoring the need for policies to reflect the realities of the people they are meant to serve.



Prof. Yilwatda challenged all stakeholders to reflect on the legacy they will leave. “Will we continue with business as usual, or will we dare to innovate, collaborate, and build a humanitarian system that truly serves the people who need it most?” he asked.



He closed with an inspiring call to action, quoting Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” The Minister urged all attendees to join in making the impossible possible, stressing that humanitarian work is not just about policies on paper, but about lives—lives that deserve not just sympathy, but action.



The Minister reinforced the urgency of creating a more adaptive, transparent, and effective humanitarian system that meets the needs of vulnerable populations in real-time. As the humanitarian community faces increasingly complex global challenges, Prof. Yilwatda’s message was clear: bold action, innovation, and collaboration are critical to building a resilient and just humanitarian future.

In his remark, the Resident Representative of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mohammed Malik Fall, highlighted the immense potential of Nigeria as a leader in tackling humanitarian challenges while advancing sustainable development and peace.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy, rich in both human and natural resources, but also pointed to the significant factors contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. “These include climate-related shocks, violent conflicts, and development deficits that exacerbate the nation’s challenges. With more than 3.5 million internally displaced people and 30 million facing food insecurity, Fall emphasized that addressing these crises requires not just immediate humanitarian responses but a deeper focus on their root causes.



“Under the leadership of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Fall outlined the UN’s adoption of a humanitarian-development-peace nexus approach, which seeks to address both urgent humanitarian needs and long-term development and peace-building requirements.

He highlighted key initiatives, including durable solutions for displaced persons in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and Benue states, where collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society is underway to provide resettlement pathways. Additionally, in states like Katsina and Kaduna, the UN’s Peace-Building Fund supports local conflict resolution mechanisms, livelihood opportunities, and community resilience to prevent future crises.



“With a global reduction in humanitarian financing, Fall stressed the need for creative solutions in funding, emphasizing alternative approaches such as increased private sector cooperation and reliance on internally generated revenue,’he said.

He commended Nigeria’s proactive steps in shifting focus from aid dependency to opportunity access. As the country moves toward a new era of humanitarian development and peace-building, Fall affirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in this transition and called for bold action and innovation in reshaping the future of the nation’s development.



In his address, the Head of UNOCHA, Trond Jensen, emphasized the critical importance of collaboration between development, humanitarian, and peace-building sectors to address Nigeria’s ongoing crises. Jensen expressed his appreciation for the initiative taken by the Nigerian Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, noting the significance of such partnerships in tackling the country’s challenges.

He also acknowledged the urgent need for innovative approaches to humanitarian assistance, particularly as global solidarity and funding continue to dwindle.



Highlighting the humanitarian situation in Nigeria, Jensen pointed out the ongoing conflict in the northeast, where nearly 8 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

He also raised concerns about rising malnutrition and displacement exacerbated by economic instability in other regions, such as the northwest and north-central. With humanitarian funding facing significant reductions, Jensen called for more efficient resource allocation and the exploration of alternative funding sources, including private sector involvement.

He also underscored the importance of focusing on the most vulnerable populations, particularly women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by crisis and conflict.

Jensen stressed that the humanitarian community’s efforts should not only focus on providing immediate relief but also lay the foundation for long-term development and peace-building.

He urged all stakeholders to be proactive in preventing disasters and conflict, rather than just reacting to them. His call for a shift in strategy included fostering local solutions and improving coordination among international, national, and local partners. By working together, Jensen believes Nigeria can set a global example for effective and efficient humanitarian response, offering not just survival but hope and a better future for those affected by crises.



Earlier, the Minister of State, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Tanko Sununu, opened the important humanitarian roundtable with a call for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s growing humanitarian challenges.

Sununu acknowledged the numerous crises that the country faces, including the ongoing conflict in the northeast, the impacts of climate change, and the widespread displacement of people. He stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to address these issues, one that not only responds to the immediate needs but also provides sustainable solutions for the long term.



The Minister highlighted the urgency of scaling up humanitarian activities in light of global funding challenges and fatigue. Sununu emphasized the necessity of developing internal solutions that can address Nigeria’s humanitarian needs more effectively.



He noted that the United Nations’ role in Nigeria is not just to provide aid but to help the country develop self-sustaining solutions, adding that Nigeria must move towards creating its own strategies for managing humanitarian crises.

Sununu underscored the importance of collaboration and a collective effort in creating a more resilient humanitarian system.

He called for a unified approach from all stakeholders—government agencies, international partners, and local communities—to work together in delivering critical assistance to those in need.



He called for a shift towards more localized, sustainable, and effective solutions in Nigeria’s humanitarian response, ensuring that the country can better manage future crises while improving the lives of its most vulnerable citizens.