Yiaga Africa to collaborate with varsities on public leadership courses

Mr Samson Itodo, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa says his organisation is collaborating with some Nigerian universities to run courses on public leadership and politics.

Itodo, one of the panelists said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the ongoing 25th Nigerian Economic Summit.

The 2019 summit has as its theme: “Nigeria 2050 Shifting Gears”.

The director who spoke on the topic: “Leadership in 2050” said his organisation was working to build the capacity of Nigerian youths toward 2023 and 2027.

He said Yiaga Africa was also partnership with some women and People Living with Disabilities to form a strong coalition to achieve the desired result.

“Our focus for 2019 elections was how to mobilise youths to contest the state Houses of Assembly election and we achieved that.

“Our target and hope is that those youth in the state assembly will make it to the National Assembly in 2023.

“Getting young professionals to be involved in politics is equally our concern,” he said.

Itodo also lamented the infrastructural deficit in the education sector as well as insufficient funds to embark on researches in the tertiary institutions.

He appealed to the government to make education a priority as it was key to developing young people.

Itodo also advised that vocational skills be taken seriously to empower the younger generation. (NAN)