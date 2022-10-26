Yenagoa flood: Institute calls for collaboration, better preparedness

File copy of flood

The Institute for Niger Delta Studies (INDS) in the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State has called on government at various levels in the country to explore all avenues for constructive cooperation to effectively address the negative impacts of perennial flooding in the Niger Delta.

This advice was given in a statement by the Communications department, Institute for Niger Delta Studies (INDS) Niger Delta University

Against the backdrop of the massive devastation in various states of the Niger Delta caused by the 2022 flood, the statement said INDS, emphasises the need for deliberate inter-governmental collaboration and better preparedness on the part of government, its agencies, the communities and civil society to properly tackle the incidents of flood in the region.

It said further, “While we commend the Douye Diri administration in Bayelsa State for its on-going efforts to mitigate the negative socio-economic impacts of the 2022 flood in Bayelsa State, INDS believes strongly that there is a need to drastically improve the flood warning system in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta Region.

“We recognise that these are very difficult times for everyone and we sympathise with the families that have lost loved ones. We also empathise with our people, communities and states for the huge loss to property and infrastructure.

Further, the statement said, ” We take particular note of the enormous damage the flood has caused to the socio-economic lives and well-being of the various impacted communities, most especially the heavy toll on the delivery of health care, the disruption of education and the staggering loss of livelihood in the most affected Niger Delta States of Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta and Rivers. Not to mention the huge loss of lives and property in the affected states. Millions of people have also been internally displaced in impacted communities in the region, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the affected states. Accordingly, INDS adds its voice to emphasise the urgent need for relief intervention and calls on all well meaning individuals and institutions to come to the aid of the victims. Suffice to add that such relief must be distributed equitably.

“In the face of the region’s vulnerability and the profound negative impact of the floods, INDS reiterates the compelling need for institutionalising effective planning and preparation for future floods. On the part of the institute, we reaffirm our commitment to improve research into various aspect of the issue, particularly with a view to improving flood communication and response systems in the region,” the statem3nt concludes.

