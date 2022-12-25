Yelutide:NSCDC deploys over 2000 to beef up security in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

The Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State Command, says over 2000 of its personnel are deployed in the state to ensure security and safety during the festive period.

The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos state , Mr Okoro Eweka disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during patrol to some of the facilities guarded by the personnel in the state.

” About 2,470 officers and men are currently overseeing strategic and tactical locations, points, beats, relaxation spots, recreational parks, markets, worship centres ( churches ), religious gatherings, right of ways,

” Other places include critical national assets and infrastructure, belonging to the Federal, state and local governments areas amidst other very important places, without neglecting the remote and coastal areas of the state.”

He said the deployments were drawn, from various departments and units, such as; Operation, Intelligence and Investigation, Anti – Vandal, Armed Squad, CNAI, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE ) unit.

“Area commands and divisions, Quick Intervention Squad ( QIS ), lSpecial Female Squad ( SFS ), Agro – Rangers, Crisis and Disaster Management, Counter – Terrorism, Peace and Conflict Management and Anti – Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, (ATHIMU ) among others,” he said.

Eweka, therefore, urged christians and Muslims to comply with safety protocols during the celebrations.

“While wishing Christians happy Christmas celebration, we urge people not to indulge in bad behaviou,” he said.

The commandant advised residents to be security-conscious and report any suspicious person or movement around them to the NSCDC or other security agencies. (NAN)