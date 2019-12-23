Yelutide: Imbibe virtues of love, mutual acceptance – NOA urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, mutual acceptance and good neighbourliness, which Christmas teaches, as Nigeria joins the world for the 2019 Christmas celebration.

The Director General, Dr. Garba Abari, made the statement on Monday in Abuja, during a press briefing with Journalists.

Dr. Abari in his message of felicitation with the Christian faithful said the birth of Christ is believes to be a show of God’s love to humanity.

“The birth of Christ is believed to be a show of God’s love to humanity.

“Therefore, humanity, especially Nigerians, should reciprocate that love even beyond Christmas by always seeking what is best for their neighbour and their country,” he said.

According to him, the annual Christmas celebration, should serve not just as a period of merry making, but also of individual annual stock-taking and sober reflection on how to be better compatriots and mirror the virtues of Christmas throughout the following year.

Abari observed the common brotherhood that Nigerians usually display at Christmas, through the sharing of gifts, food, and fun times, irrespective of tribe, class or Creed.

He added that such mutual society should transcend festive seasons and remain part of the daily life of Nigerians.

While wishing the Christian faithful a joyous Christmas season, he admonished Nigerians to also take all necessary precautions for their personal and family safety throughout the season.

