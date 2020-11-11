Yellow Fever: Ondo Govt. begins vaccination on Nov. 20

The Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Board says it is partnering other health organisations to start yellow fever vaccination in the state on Nov. 20, 2020.

Dr Francis Akanbiemu, the Chairman of the board, stated this on Wednesday in Akure during a one day sensitisation meeting on yellow fever campaign with medical groups, Civil Society Organisations, women groups, education and relevant stakeholders.

Akanbiemu, who was represented by Dr Victor Adefesoye, Director of Disease Control and Immunisation in the board, said that the meeting was necessary to sensitise the participants on how to prevent the dreadful disease in the state.

He urged the participants to assist in the effective implementation of the campaign for betterment of the state.

“The vaccination will be carried out in 11 local government areas of 18 council areas of the state, starting from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29,2020 and targeting nine month old babies to 44-year-old persons.

“We are targeting 11 LGAs which are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre,Ondo West, Ondo East, Ileoluji-Okeigbo, Odigbo, Irele, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese-Odo because they were not covered in the exercise in 2019.

“The vaccination is taken once in a lifetime,’’ he said.

Akanbiemu, who is also the Incidence Manager in the board, said that yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhage disease and that the yellow in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients.

“It is an illness common in tropical region including Nigeria.

“The disease is prevented by an extremely effective vaccine, which is safe and affordable.’’

The incidence manager said that the exercise was to protect population which might be at risk and also to contain its inter-state transmission.

He said that each recipient would be given 0.5ml vaccine; however, pregnant women as well as people with severe immunodeficiency would be exempted.

“The category of people who will not participate in the exercise are children below nine months and pregnant women, except during a yellow fever outbreak when the risk of infection is high.

“Similarly, people with severe allergies to egg protein and people with severe immunodeficiency activities or who have a thymus disorder will be exempted.

“Those that were given in 2019 will not be vaccinated again,’’ he said.

Akanbiemu said there would be fixed posts for the vaccination in all health facilities as well as temporary fixed posts in churches, mosques and important areas,

Also, Dr Samuel Abiona, the Director of Community Health Service and Education of the board, explained that the stakeholders meeting was to seek support of the people being represented in the meeting toward the delivery of quality and effective vaccination.

Abiona expressed optimism that the meeting, which had acquainted the stakeholders on their roles in the coming exercise, would ensure mass coverage of the vaccination and prevent outbreak of yellow fever in the state.

Mr Opeyemi Ekun, representing World Health Organisation (WHO) and Mr Tunde Ayoade, UNICEF Vaccine Security and Logistics in the state, commended the state government for the upcoming exercise and urged the government to maintain the tempo. (NAN)