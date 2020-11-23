Yellow Fever: Medical expert warns against non-adherence to immunisation

Prof. Johnson Obuna, the Chief Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ebonyi has stressed the need for people to go for yellow-fever immunisation immunisation to prevent its spread.

Obuna, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki, noted that an immunised person could stay up to 10 years against the yellow fever.

“You need not to panic if you have been immunised. Our problem is that we don’t plan. Yellow Fever is one of the public health issues that can be easily prevented if we adhere strictly to immunisation.

“Let us take yellow fever immunisation seriously because it is a viral infection which are better not contracted.

“Viral infectious diseases have no drugs for treatment. So, if you have not been immunised, go and do it. The life span of the immunisation is 10 years. It is better to avoid contact with persons and crowded environment.