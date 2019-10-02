Yellow Fever: Death toll rises to 17 in Bauchi State

Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency says one more patient

of yellow fever has died in Alkaleri Local Council of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said that the additional death brought to 17 deaths out of the 20 yellow fever cases recently recorded in 11 local government areas of the state.

He said 13 out of the dead were recorded in Alkaleri Local Government; one in Bauchi, one in Dass, one in Darazo and one in Ningi Local Council of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other local council areas affected are Gamawa, Jamare, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Torro and Warji.

The outbreak of yellow fever occurred on Aug. 29 in Alkaleri Local Council of the state.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the agency and Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV, Malaria, Leprosy and Tuberculosis (BACATMA) have commenced fumigation in Alkaleri Local Government Agency.

During the fumigation in Alkaleri on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Health, Hawal Jatau, said that the exercise was necessary due to additional cases recorded in the area.

The commissioner, who was represented by Dr Muhammad Alkali, said that the state Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, ordered the fumigation to check the spread.

Jatau said all the communities in Alkaleri would be covered and urged residents to report any sign of high fever by any member of the communities to authorities. (NAN)