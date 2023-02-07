YCE declares support for Tinubu’s presidential aspiration

By Akeem Abas

The Yoruba council of Elders (YCE) has declared its full support for the presidential aspiration of,

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the support for Tinubu was part of the resolutions reached at the group’s special Executive Session on Feb. 1.

Oyewole said the group was convinced by the Tinubu’s track records as a former Governor of Lagos State.

He said that his detribalised disposition, resourceful capacity to manage well and love for humanity stood him in good stead to lift Nigeria from the precipice in which it had been dangling.

Oyewole expressed full understanding of the changed atmosphere surrounding the scarcity of fuel, as well as currency swap, calling for restraint to allow the Federal Government to resolve the problem.

He described effect of current fuel scarcity and currency swap across the country as excruciating, saying, “it is unbearable for the entire citizens of Nigeria”.

Oyewole said the group was watching the continued development with concern and expect government to be more proactive in speedily resolving those serious issues.

He said that the issue must be speedily resolved in the interest of the Nigerian populace and not to mar the fast approaching general elections.

The group secretary-general also said it was unethical and dangerous for the zoning arrangement long in use by politicians for ethnic balancing among the diverse entities to be continuously manipulated by any group at its whims and caprices.

Oyewole said that only an experienced, well tested, courageous and generally acceptable Nigerian citizen could halt the seeming drift into disintegration which the country had been drifting for the past years.

He said that Yoruba, as a major stakeholder in the Nigeria enterprise, should not be pushed aside in the politics of the nation. (NAN)