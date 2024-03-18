Yari urges prayer for President Tinubu

Sen. Abdul’Aziz Yari (APC-Zamfara), has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for President Bola Tinubu, to stabilise the nation’s security and economy.

Ibrahim Muhammad, Chairman, Publicity Committee of Yari Political Organisation, made this known in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday.

Yari, an ex-governor of Zamfara, currently represents Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Mohammad quoted Yari as saying this when he hosted some members of All Progressives Congress (APC), drawn from 147 political wards across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state, in his residence at Talata Mafara town.

He noted that Islam directs its followers to always pray for the success of their leaders, “because they (the leaders) steer the wheel of their (followers) lives.”

The lawmaker said that the nation and its leaders needed prayers from all and sundry.

Yari donated N50,000 to each of the 2,500 participants of the five-day Ramadan programme in addition to one set of cloth ahead of Sallah festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that a total of 2,500 APC members, in batches of 500 persons per day, participated in the five-day event. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki