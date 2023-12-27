Yari seeks prayers to end banditry, other security challenges

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) on Tuesday called on Nigerians to sustain prayers for ending banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District, made the appeal while meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the 147 political wards of Zamfara in his Talata-Mafara residence.

According to him, only prayers can address the security challenges facing the state and other parts of the country.

“The lingering security challenges in the country are becoming out of hand, despite various measures from the government to address it.

“Very disheartening, the insecurity activities are becoming rampants on a daily basis in our communities.

“Therefore, we must sustain prayers to seek for Allah’s intervention to bring lasting solutions to the problem,”he explained.

Yari said that President Bola Tinubu was seriously concerned about security challenges in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

“As good citizens, we must be united and support President Tinubu with prayers for him to succeed in addressing the ugly activities,”he urged.

Yari commended the participants of the meeting for their support during the distribution of his palliative to poor and vulnerable households across the state.

He said the gesture was aimed at reducing economic hardship among the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the palliative distribution committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman, commended Yari for his sacrifice to the wellbeing of the masses.

Liman stated that 170,000 vulnerable households across the state have benefited with assorted food items as palliatives’ donations by the former governor. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

