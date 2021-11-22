Yari mourns death of Zamfara APC Governorship Aspirant, Sagir Hamida

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, led by the former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, mourned the death of Alhaji Sagir Hamida, former APC governorship aspirant in 2019, who was killed by unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Federal Highway.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the State Chairman, Publicity Committee of the Yari-led APC faction, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji described the death of Sagir as a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire people of the state and Nigerians.

Birnin-Magaji described Hamida as having contributed immensely to the development of humanity.

“Sagir Hamida left a great position that is difficult to fill, considering his contributions to the unity in APC under the leadership of former Gov. Yari.

“On behalf of the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, and the entire APC members under the leadership of Alhaji Lawal Liman, we extend our condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and the entire people of the state.

“May Almighty Allah grant Aljannatul Firdausi to Sagir Hamida and forgive his shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the lost”, he said.

According to Birnin-Magaji, the funeral prayer for the deceased is scheduled to hold on Monday, Nov. 22, at Annur Jumu’at Mosque Wuse 2, Abuja. (NAN)

