Yari, group, move to resolve crisis in Zamfara APC

Former Gov. Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara and some members of G8 Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have moved for resolving the crisis among the party members in the state.

APC Publicity Secretary in the state Shehu Isah announced this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

G8 Group members include Sen. Kabir Marafa, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakala, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi and Alhaji Aminu Sani Jaji, among others.

Isah said one of the G8 Group members, Alhaji Aminu Sani-Jaji, met with Yari at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday in that regard.

He said that Yari and Jaji reviewed APC crisis that party faced during the 2019 general elections in the state and resolved to address it.

“Both Yari and Jaji now agreed to resolve the differences and keep everything other matters aside to move ahead in the interest of the party in the state”, he said.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Liman, has described the resolve at the meeting as a good development.

“This is good step for the party’s victory in the future elections in the state, we are currently consulting with other members of the G8 Group; very soon more of them are coming to join us to move the party ahead”, he said.

Liman called on other party stakeholders in the state to reunite for the progress of the party in the state.

He thanked members of the party in the state for their resilience in supporting the party, urging them to remain calm and continue to work for the party’s progress.(NAN)