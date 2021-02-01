Yari calls for unity among APC members in Zamfara

Former Governor Abulaziz Yari of Zamfara has called for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) family towards ending the party’s crisis in the state.

He said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat.

Yari spoke shortly after a closed door meeting with Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The meeting lasted for not more than three hours and a lot of things were discussed.

“But the most important thing among what was discussed is understanding that our coming together is paramount for any success now and in the future.

“We have built this party from zero level to where we are and Zamfara has ever remained an APC state.

“What led to that success is our coming together, so togetherness is what we are working to achieve in the future and this is the starting point,” he said.

“As humans, we are bound to make mistakes and that mistakes can be corrected,” Yari said while reflecting on the crisis leading to factionalisation of the party in the state.

He added that it was necessary for members of the party to come together to work for a common goal.

He expressed optimism that with unity among members,the APC will get back to power in the state.

“Alot of things have been said but the most important thing is we are together and this is the begining and what happened in the past will never repeat itself,” Yari said.

Also speaking, Sen. Kabiru Marafa expressed delight that the Buni-led APC CECPC had reconciled the two factions of the party in Zamfara, adding that reconciliation was an integral part of every human endeavour.

“We are all human beings and we make mistakes and when mistakes happens, it is left to you to use it either as a source of strength or weakness.

“I hope our own mistake will serve as a source of strength for all of us, and for APC especially and the country in general,” he said.

He added that members of Zamfara chapter of APC owe the party and President Muhammadu Buhari a duty to support them to succeed.

“I am very happy with the robust decisions or discussions we had indoors.I thank everybody and I thank Nigerians for understanding with us, especially during the period of crisis.

“And for our supporters back home, I want to assure them that we are committed to their welfare and progress.

“We sleep with them in our hearts and we wake up with them in our hearts.

“We may not necessarily measure up to their expectations because we are humans and Zamfara has over 4 million people, so there is no way we can please each and every one of them,” he said.

He maintained that the state APC stakeholders would ensure that all members were carried along in decision making.

Earlier, Buni said reconciling the two factions of the party in Zamfara was a milestone.

“As you can see, we are able to achieve reconciliation of our stakeholders in Zamfara and by extension the reconciliation of the entire Zamfara APC family.

“With this we have achieved a milestone achievement as caretaker committee of this great party,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC crisis in the state which began in 2018 made the party to loose the state to PDP in 2019 governorship election.(NAN)