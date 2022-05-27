Yar’adua varsity Katsina fixes June 4 for post UTME

The management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina (UMYU), has fixed June, 4 for the conduct of aptitude test for candidates who applied for the second post UTME test.

The Registrar of the University, Muhammad Yusufu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

“UMYU management wishes to inform candidates who applied for the Second Post UTME aptitude test that the test has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“Candidates are therefore advised to reprint their registration slip to avail themselves of the time and venue of the test.

“Note that candidates who have not registered for the test can still register.

“Similarly, those who have missed the previously conducted test or have changed their choice of institution to UMYU as first choice can register for the test.

“However, such candidates have up to the mid night of Friday, June 3, 2022 to do so before the close of the registration portal.”

According to Yusufu, registration or reprint of examination slip can be done via www.umyu.edu.ng. (NAN)

