Yar’Adua Foundation launches platform to foster accountability

The Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, in collaboration with Reboot, has announced the

launch of its knowledge exchange platform for Nigeria’s accountability sector on Wednesday,

December 9, 2020.

The announcement which was contained in a statement Tuesday signed by Jacqueline W. Farris, Director General of Yar’Adua Foundation, also disclosed that the platform which is supported by the MacArthur Foundation, is accessible at

www.partnersunited.org.

According to Farris, “The platform will provide access to tools and vital resources to enable accountability partners to tackle key societal issues, while encouraging and engaging citizens and civil society stakeholders to galvanize collective action against corruption. By providing a virtual space where continuous knowledge exchange and learning will occur, www.partnersunited.org will promote a sustainable, diverse ecosystem of accountability, transparency and good governance in Nigeria.

“The platform features a streamlined, modern design where end users can post and access content

while providing functionality for social interaction, discussions and engagement with partners,” Farris added.

She said the Yar’Adua Foundation will continue to support demand-driven accountability by fostering a

community of practice committed to combating systemic corruption.

The Yar’Adua Foundation was established to promote national unity, good governance and social

justice by creating platforms to engage citizens, policy makers and stakeholders in national

conversations that foster an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.