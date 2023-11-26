Yangtu: Kefas expresses shock over attacks, dispatches deputy, security heads to scene

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, says he received with utmost shock reports of the horrific attacks on Yangtu by suspected gunmen that reportedly claimed many lives.

According to a statement signed by Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications, Dr. Kefas, who has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Yangtu, called on security agents to double their efforts in ridding the troubled area of all forms of terror.

The statement noted this attack was the latest in the dastardly acts of worrisome banditry in the area.

Thus, Bello said, the governor “has promptly directed the Deputy Governor and top security heads to visit the troubled area with a bid of seeking lasting solutions. He said he would not tolerate the threats to lives to continue under his watch.

“Kefas noted that he was doing everything humanly possible to bring an end to such carnage in the state as he parley local heads and stakeholders on the menace,” Bello said.

The governor added that his recent visits to all security heads at Defence Headquarters in Abuja were primarily geared towards attracting Federal Government support in the fight against banditry in the state. He stressed that security challenges are not restricted to the state as the entire country is reeling from the scourge.

Kefas said, among other things, the newly elected local government chairmen would be adequately empowered to safe guard lives and properties in their domain.

He said aggressive measures are currently being undertaken by security agents to put an end to the sad occurrences using modern technologies in the field.

Speaking further on the effort of government, Dr Kefas said he is working in tandem with the Security Council of the state to ensure protection of citizens by closely working with traditional leaders and youth organizations.

According to him, security matters featured prominently in the just concluded North East regional Governors Forum for a holistic approach to the issue.

He reiterated his commitment to devote more intelligence gathering and funding to the sector to sustain efforts of all security outfits in the state.

