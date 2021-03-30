Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) network, a United States Government initiative for African youth, has called for more integration of youths in economic plans and policies of Nigeria.



YALI African Regional Ambassador, Abah Ikwue, said this at a youth development concert held at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri on Tuesday.



Ikwue, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literature of the college identified youths as being at the heart of global economy.



According to him, statistics from the United Nations indicates that youths will take over global economy in a few decades, hence the need to prepare Nigeria’s youths for the task that lies ahead.



“According to statistics available to us from the United Nations, there are over 226 million youth living in Africa today and in the next 30 years, 50 per cent of the world’s population growth, will happen in Africa.



“This means that Africa’s youth is not just preparing to be local leaders, they are preparing to be global leaders, hence the need to integrate them in economic plans for optimal results,” he said.



He further said that YALI had begun the domestication of economic ideas, to facilitate training and mentorship of youth in broad areas of leadership.



The lecturer mentioned areas of concentration to include social entrepreneurship, politics, culture, music, ICT, public and private sector management and business start-ups.



“This year’s agenda is YALI for youths and we are creating awareness in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and Makurdi starting May 15.



“We call on Nigeria’s youths to embrace this opportunity and take their pride of place in the league of nations,” Ikwue said.



Earlier in his welcome address, Provost of the College, Dr Dan Anyanwu, commended YALI for thinking toward the institution.



Anyanwu, who was represented by the Dean, School of Languages, Dr Ukachi Wachuku, called on students of the institution to take advantage of the opportunity for greatness.



Also speaking, Dr Godfrey Ogbonna, Head, Department of English and Literature of the college, called on government at all levels to support YALI’s youth friendly initiatives noting that the youth would always remain tomorrow’s leaders.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that YALI was launched in 2010 to support young African leaders to spur economic growth, strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across sub Saharan Africa. (NAN)

