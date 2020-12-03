Yakubu’s reappointment as INEC chairman well deserved — Tinubu Vanguard

A political pressure group, Tinubu Vanguard, has commended the reappointment of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Director General of the group, Dr Johnny Ben, who gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described Yakubu ‘s reappointment as a step in the right direction.

He called on the INEC chairman to take steps to strengthen the commission further so as to improve on his mandate of delivering credible elections.

“The reappointment of Yakubu as INEC chairman for a second and final term is a step in the right direction.

“We commend the president for the appointment; we also commend the Senate for promptly screening and approving the appointment.

“It is obvious that Yakubu has done credibly well in his first term in office by bringing innovative ideas which greatly enhanced our electoral processes.

“We urge the chairman to further improve on the remaining gray areas in our electoral processes to make it much more credible,” he said.

Ben called on the government to speedily amend the Electoral Act to create a basis for improved transparency and credibility in the electoral processes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The passage of the Electoral Act Amendments Bill will spur INEC to do more and deliver near flawless elections as 2023 fast approaches,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian senate cleared Yakubu on Tuesday, for a second term of five years as INEC chairman, one week after his nomination by the president. (NAN)