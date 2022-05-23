Yakubu Barde emerges PDP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru

Mr Yakubu Barde, has emerged winner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency.

Returning Officer, Elizabeth Abuk who announced the result on Monday said Barde pulled a total of 45 votes to defeat Samuel Ubakato who got 12 votes to pick the party’s ticket.

Abuk said Mohammed Jumare placed third with 8 votes while the rest four aspirants scored zero votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barde served as lawmaker representing Chikun/Kajuru at the state House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2003 till date. (NAN)

