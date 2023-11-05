Sunday, November 5, 2023
Yakubu assures of paying staff allowances, ahead of guber poll

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has promised to ensure payment of all staff allowances, ahead of the Nov.11 Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship election.


Yakubu said this when he addressed the commission’s members of staff in Yenagoa, during a visit to assess the preparations for the election in the state.

The commission said this in its bulletin issued in Abuja.

“I know that many of you are not happy because you have not received the alert for the 40 per cent palliative awarded to all civil servants to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced due to the removal of the fuel subsidy,” Yakubu said.(NAN)

