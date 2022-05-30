Yakasai assumes duty as FRSC commander

By Mustapha Yauri

Assistant Corps Commander Abdurrahman Yakasai has assumed duty as Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The new commander, who addressed staff of the unit on Monday, pledged to tackle the high rate of traffic accidents along Zaria-Kano highway.

Yakasai attributed the accidents to speeding, dangerous overtaking, reckless driving and “blatant disregard to road traffic regulations by motorists.”

The new commander said he would work with key stakeholders to sensitise motorists to the need to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

He, therefore, solicited for the support of the staff to put drivers on check, and also restore sanity on the roads.

Yakasai said he would build on the legacy of his predecessor, Mr Murabus Tata, but warned the staff against any act inimical to the corporate image of the FRSC. (NAN)

