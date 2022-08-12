‘Yahoo-corps member’ bags two years imprisonment for internet fraud

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

A Kwara High Court in Ilorin on Thursday convicted one Christopher Adetuberu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, for offences bordering on internet fraud.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf said that Adetuberu, 28, was found guilty of the two counts of cybercrime preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal Command of EFCC.

Yusuf sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with N200,000 as option of fine, adding that his conviction would serve as deterrent to others.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a 3-Bedroom flat acquired with the proceeds of the illegal activities, a Lexus car, different brands of phones, a laptop, as well as N921, 535.49 found in his bank account to the Federal Government.

Adetuberu, an indigene of Ilesha, Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun, was arrested at Ogele area of Eyenkorin, Ilorin.

The convict had in the course of investigation, revealed that he ventured into ‘Yahoo Yahoo Business’ in 2016 and had among other things, built a house with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

In a related development, Justice Yusuf sentenced a 30-year old aluminum fabricator, Saheed Olayiwola to six months custodial imprisonment at the Correctional Centre in Ilorin

Olayiwola, who hailed from Olorunda Local Government Area, Osogbo, Osun, was sentenced without option of fine for allegedly acting as ‘Loader’ to co-fraudsters.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the Toyota Camry car recovered at the point of his arrest, his phone and a laptop, which were instruments of the illegal activities, to the Federal Government.

Justice Yusuf in his judgment, said the convinct was found guilty of one count charge of possessing funds which he knew to be proceeds of unlawful activities preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

The judge said there was merit in the prosecution’s case, adding that that the admittance of guilt by the convinct was enough evidence to convict him. (NAN)

