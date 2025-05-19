Yahaya warns pilgrims against money laundering, drug trafficking

Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has warned intending pilgrims to the 2025 Hajj from the state against acts capable of denting the image of the country.

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has warned intending pilgrims to the 2025 Hajj from the state against acts capable of denting the image of the country.

Yahaya gave the warning while bidding farewell to the intending pilgrims on Sunday in Gombe.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, urged them to stay away from unscrupulous and unpatriotic fellows who engage in drugs peddling.

According to him, the penalty for engaging in illicit drugs in Saudi Arabia is death and anyone caught will not escape the penalty.

The governor also cautioned the pilgrims to beware of being used as conduit pipe for any illicit trade without their knowledge, adding that Saudi Arabia holds strict laws against drug trafficking.

He said that carrying any forms of illicit drugs would tarnish the image of the state and the country, hence urged them to be good ambassadors.

“I call on you not to engage in any illegal act that would tarnish your image and that of our dear state and country.

“Anybody caught carrying prohibited items, especially narcotic drugs whose penalty in Saudi Arabia is death, should have himself/herself to blame.

“You should therefore be extra careful not to be dragged into such tragedy by unscrupulous and unpatriotic individuals”, he said.

Yahaya also urged them to demonstrate a sense of patriotism by obeying constituted authorities and adhering to the laid down procedures.

He cautioned that anyone who engages in unruly behaviour would be sanctioned appropriately.

The governor urged the officials of the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to perform their duties with diligence and dedication and to pay “maximum” attention to the pilgrims entrusted in their care.

The Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Saadu Hassan, said that 957 intending pilgrims will be performing the Hajj.

Hassan said that the first batch that would be transportted on Monday will be 512 and the final batch of 445 would be leave on Tuesday.

The Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Rashid II, who is the pilgrims’ board Chairman in his remarks, lauded Yahaya for his support which made the Hajj process for the 2025 seamless for the state’s intending pilgrims.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)