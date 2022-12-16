Yahaya signs N176bn 2023 budget into law

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Friday signed N176. 016 billion 2023 budget into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya had on Nov. 3 presented the tagged “Budget of Further Consolidation” to the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Speaking after the signing the budget, Yahaya said that the budget had passed through due process as necessary inputs by key stakeholders were made through public hearings and other consultations.

He said that the state government had worked with the House of Assembly to produce the 2023 budget which he said would reflect positively on the wellbeing of the people.

“The budget signed today is a product of collaboration because before the draft was made, we have been working hand-in-hand with the Assembly,“he said.

Yahaya stated that the budget was workable having engaged the citizens in the preparation.

He commended the state house of assembly for their collaboration which had made it possible for the early signing of the budget.

“Gombe is working, Gombe is improving and the state will come to the apex under my leadership,” he said.

The governor assured that his administration would work with the people to ensure strict implementation of the budget towards improving on the livelihood of the people.

While presenting the budget, Mr Ali Baba-Manu, the chairman of Appropriation committee at the state house of assembly lauded the governor for implementing projects that had made impact on the lives of the people.

Baba-Manu said it was the first time in the state that budget was passing through thorough processes to reflect and capture the aspiration of the people.(NAN)