Yahaya resigns as Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC-Kebbi) has formally resigned his position as the Majority Leader of the senate, following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yahaya, who represents Kebbi-North at the National Assembly, said this in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“I write to inform you of the withdrawal of my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and consequently resigned my position as the majority leader of the 9th senate.

“I came to this decision, after a very hard struggle with my conscience and emotions that it is better to remain on the side of my people than selfishly look at the other way.

“All politics is local, I cannot therefore in good conscience continue to work for the success of this administration at the center, while the people of my state, my primary constituency continue to wallow in abject poverty and destitution under the misrule and manipulation of a despot in the state.

“I have therefore decided to pitch my tent with the PDP in other to join forces with compatriots at home who are against incompetence, imposition and violation against democratic norms, principles and practices,” Yahaya said.

Also Sen. Adamu Alero (APC-Kebbi) has defected to the PDP from APC.

Alero, who represents Kebbi-Central at the National Assembly, said this in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sense and responsibility that I write to inform your excellency and deed my entire colleagues in the Senate of my decision to defect from my political party, the APC to the PDP.

“This decision is predicted on the fact that there is no internal democracy in the APC,” Alero said.

Ealier, at commencement of plenary, Lawan also announced that the minority leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Lawan said that the letter communicating Abaribe’s defection would be read at plenary on June 15.(NAN)

