Yahaya provides complementary feeds for children in Gombe State

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has unveiled locally-made infant and young child complementary feeds for the treatment of moderately malnourished children in the state.

The governor unveiled the complementary feeds during the 3rd Science Technology, Innovation, Agriculture and Mineral Resources Expo organised by the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation in Gombe on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the complementary feeds were produced by the state Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation in collaboration with the Department of Nutrition, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe and other relevant agencies,

Yahaya said that the locally-made complementary feeds would go a long way in combating malnutrition in the state.

The governor lamented that, in spite of the food crops the state produced annually, Gombe State was being rated among the state with severely malnourished children thereby causing high infant and children mortality..

“It was for this reason our administration reviewed upward the budgetary allocation for the production of feeding by 150 per cent.

“Because the future of our state belongs to our children,we are duty bound to ensure that they succeed in our collective goal of building a greater, peaceful and prosperous state.

He commended the ministry for the successful commencement of the production of complementary feeds for management of moderately malnourished children in the state.

Yahaya said the theme of the 2021 Expo Science Technology and Innovation for Economy Recovery and Sustainability amidst COVID-19 challenges was apt in line with critical role of Science Technology and Innovation in finding solution to their development challenges and survival of humanity.

“An exhibition like this would help stimulate activities across all segments of agriculture value chain; enhance collaboration and commercialisation of products; boost the state’s internal revenue generation and provide job opportunities for the youths.

“It is worthy of note that young men and women impressed us by displaying their talents, calling on youth to avail themselves with this opportunity.

“Work hard, ensure speedy development of indigenous technology, which is a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and the country in general,” he said.

The governor gave an assurance of government’s commitment to promoting science and technology, agriculture and mineral resources development in Gombe State.

In her speech, Dr Aishatu Maigari, Commissioner for Science Technology and Innovation said Gombe State had been in the news as having a high malnutrition index before the coming of the present administration.

“It is worthy to note that under this administration, Gov. Yahaya approved the production of complementary feeding for moderately malnourished children and increased the budgetary allocation by 150 per cent,” she said.

Maigari said the ministry was conducting further research into producing high energy snacks for school children in furtherance of their mandate on nutrition.

NAN reports that highlight of the expo was the display of a drone invented by a Physics student of the Gombe State University.

There was also production of compost manure from waste by a staff of the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, Gombe State, amongst other things. (NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.