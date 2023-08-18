Yahaya pledges to complete Gombe NYSC orientation camp

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has pledged to ensure the completion of the state permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Boltongo.

Yahaya, represented by the Head of Service, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, said this at swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch “B” Stream II corps members at the temporary orientation camp in Amada on Friday.

He said that the state government was commitment to the wellbeing of corps members posted to the state adding that the contributions of the scheme to different sectors were commendable.

“Let me assure you that the government is committed to the completion of the NYSC permanent orientation camp in the state.

“I like to thank the NYSC family and the management for helping to improve our education system in Gombe State,’’ he said.

The governor urged the corps members to take seriously their service year, stressing that the service was to prepare them for life after service.

He tasked all the corps members to work toward strengthening the unity of the country and fostering peaceful coexistence in their host communities.

Speaking, Mr Dawut Jidda, the state NYSC Coordinator, congratulated the corps members for answering the call to serve their fatherland.

Jidda said that 1, 622 corps members were deployed to the state for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation programme.

“I wish to place on record, the high level of discipline that has been exhibited by these young men and women since their arrival to the camp.

“They have so far comported themselves very well and have adapted very fast to the environment, which is an indication that they are ready to cooperate with the camp officials to achieve maximum success,” he said.

Jidda while commending the state government support to corps members, urged for more supports in the area of feeding and water supply to help cushion the impact of inflation caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

He also appealed to the state government to complete the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Boltongo. (NAN)

