Yahaya mourns Ningi Emir

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Sunday condoled with the Government and people of Bauchi State over the demise of the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Danyaya, 88, died in the early hours of Sunday in Kano.

Yahaya, in a condolence message issued by his Media aide, Ismaila Musili, said the demise of the first class traditional ruler was a great loss not only to the Ningi emirate but the country as a whole.

The governor described late Danyaya as an iconic ruler and a man of peace.

According to him, the emir was known for preaching and promoting unity among his subjects, people of Bauchi State and Nigerians throughout his 46 years of reign.

The governor, who doubles as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NGF), consoled the bereaved royal family.

He urged the family to take solace and uphold the legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service left by the late emir.

Yahaya, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, extended his heartfelt condolences to his Bauchi State counterpart, Sen. Bala Mohammed.

He also condoled with the Chairman, Bauchi State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, members of Ningi Emirate Council over the great loss.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased ruler Aljannat Firdaus and comfort his family. (NAN)