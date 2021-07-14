Yahaya inaugurates Gombe investment coy board

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state on Tuesday inaugurated the Board of the State Investment and Property Development Company with Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga as the Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members of the board included, Alhaji Yidi Sambo, Mr Benson Alhaji, Hamza Wuroboki, Sadiq Mohammed, Ali Gombe, Alhaji Adamu Sambo, Auwal Bashir, Malam Yila Saidu and Mr.Anthony Yaro.

Inaugurating the Board, Yahaya said the members were selected based on their track records in the various places they had served, adding that the board was expected to take the investment company to the position it deserved to be.

In his speech, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of the Board, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.

He said the anticipated turnaround of the Gombe state Investment company was timely, considering the situation of the country, adding, “the days of states depending on Federal allocations for their development and running cost is over.”

“Our major task as a body, therefore, is to reinvigorate the company through necessary policies, actions and collaborations. This would enable Gombe state Investment and Property Development Company, to reposition to change the development narrative of our state.

“We intend to put the necessary framework in place to actualize such notable projects as the Gombe state Industrial Park and Special development zones in the three senatorial district.

‘“We will also pursue collaborations with private investors such as Nestle, Cadbury and Flour mills, Government and Multilateral institutions, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Islamic Bank and others,” he said. (NAN)

