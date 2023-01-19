Yahaya inaugurates 11 caretaker chairmen for Gombe Councils

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Thursday in Gombe administered the oath of office on 11 caretaker Chairmen for the 11 Local Government Councils of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of the 11 elected Local Government Council officials expired on Dec. 21, 2022.

The governor also administered oath of office on two permanent secretaries and two special advisers.

The appointees includee, Abubakar Barambu, Akko council, Garba Garus, Balanga council, Margret Bitrus, Billiri council, Jamilu Shabewa, Dukku council and Ibrahim Cheldu, Funakaye council.

Others are, Aliyu Haruna, Gombe council, Faruk Umar, Kaltungo council, Ibrahim Buba, Kwami council, Salisu Dendele, Nafada council, Yohanna Nahari, Shongom council and Garba Usman, Yamaltu/Deba council.

He explained that the appointment of the caretaker committee chairmen for the 11 councils was in line with the constitutional provisions of the state laws.

He cited Section 9, sub-section 3 and Section 79 sub-section 3 of the state’s Local Government Council amendment law, 2013 and the state’s Independent Electoral Commission amendment law 2013 as the for the appointment.

Yahaya said that the re-appointment of the elected chairmen, as caretaker committee chairmen after serving two years in office was due to their “exceptional track record and performance.”

The governor described the occasion as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to rewarding hard work, dedication and loyalty in efforts to move the state forward.

He said that the appointment was also important in view of the political season, and the need to mobilise voters and resources for the successful conduct of the election.

“As seasoned politicians and administrators, we are going to count on your track record of service and political experience to deliver victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels in the 2023 elections.”

Yahaya charged all the appointees to carry out their duties with hard work, dedication and selfless service.

He said that his administration would not condone poor performance, indiscipline and corruption.

The two permanent secretaries inaugurated were Salisu Sambo and Jidaya Abba, while the Special Advisers were Haruna Samanja and Mijinyawa Ardo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Gombe State chapter had in Dec. 29, 2022, described the planned appointments of caretaker chairman as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

It called on the state government to conduct LG election in the state and not to re-appoint the 11 Local council chairmen in caretaker capacity.(NAN)